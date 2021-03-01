Timothy Fosu-Mensah has suffered an cruciate ligament injury which will end the Bayer Leverkusen defenders season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Fosu-Mensah was injured in Bayer Leverkusen’s clash with Freiburg on Sunday and the club has now confirmed the bad news on their website.
The defender only joined Bayer Leverkusen from Manchester United in January and had been a regular for Peter Bosz’s side. A recall to the Netherlands squad was Fosu-Mensah’s goal, but that is now up in smoke.
The 23-year-old will miss the rest of the season and that ends his chances of being part of the Netherlands squad for the upcoming European Championships.
Leverkusen technical director Simon Rolfes told the club’s website, “It is a heavy blow for Timothy. We will support him as much as possible so that he can come out stronger from this situation.”