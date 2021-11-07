Despite missing several key players, PSV Eindhoven comfortably defeated Fortuna Sittard 4-1 on Sunday.
Cody Gakpo, Noni Madueke, Davy Pröpper and Yorbe Vertessen all missed the game for PSV. Mario Götze was not fully fit after a cold and started against Fortuna Sittard on the bench, just like Marco van Ginkel.
In the 16th minute, Jordan Teze also went off injured, and Ritsu Doan came on. It was the Japanese international, who opened the scoring before the break. Doan slotted past Yanick van Osch after a cross from Eran Zahavi.
At the break, Bruma came on for Philipp Mwene and the Brazilian made it 2-0 nine minutes into the second half. Bruma latched onto a long ball forward before finding the net.
Ibrahim Sangare got a third for the visitors before Fortuna Sittard pulled one back thanks to an own goal by Andre Ramalho. Any chance of a comeback was quickly ended by Bruma, who scored his second to wrap up the scoring..
PSV went above Ajax to top spot with the victory, but the Amsterdammers play later on Sunday. Fortuna Sittard are 17th.