Feyenoord can forget about signing Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo after the attacker suffered an injury.
On Saturday, reports came that Diallo was set to join Feyenoord on a season-long loan deal after a deal was reached with Manchester United.
However, Voetbal International is now reporting that the deal is off after Diallo suffered an injury in training which will rule him out for a while.
Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen told VI, “We did everything we could, it was done, but now he’s injured so much that he can’t come. Sometimes it’s nice, such a transfer window, and sometimes it isn’t.”