According to Voetbal International, Internazionale are also in the running to sign PSV Eindhoven right-back Denzel Dumfries.
The right-back, who scored the winner for Netherlands against Ukraine on Sunday, is expected to depart PSV Eindhoven this summer.
Everton have already been linked with the 24-year-old, but VI is now adding that Inter Milan are also in the running. The Serie A champions have been impressed by Dumfries and will keep an eye on his situation this summer.
PSV have already signed Phillipp Mwene from Mainz 05 as a potential replacement for the former Sparta Rotterdam and Heerenveen defender.