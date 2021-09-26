In an exclusive interview with Football-Oranje, Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Nigel Lonwijk explained why he chose against developing in the Netherlands with PSV in order to move to the Premier League early in his career.
Lonwijk is still a teenager in the Wolves academy, but agreed to move on loan back to the Eredivisie for this season, with Fortuna Sittard.
On his decision to leave the Netherlands so early in his career, Lonwijk said, “I played there [with PSV] for 10 years and I’m a person who likes challenges. When Wolves came, I was really interested because I really love the Premier League; it’s always been my dream to play in the Premier League, so it wasn’t a really difficult choice for me.”
England has become a well-known country for Dutch talents to go to in their teenage years, only for them to not play any first-team football and not reach the potential they were tipped to reach when they were developing in Dutch club youth academies.
When challenged on this issue, and whether that made Lonwijk apprehensive, the 18-year-old centre-back responded: “I looked at other players, but Wolves came with a good plan. I was really happy with the club, with what they said. There was nothing that would stop me from going there.”
