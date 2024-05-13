According to reports in England, Ipswich Town are interested in signing Dutch midfielder Zian Flemming from Millwall.
The Tractor Boys are looking to strengthen their squad after being promoted to the Premier League and they may have a Dutchman in their sights.
According to South London Press, Ipswich are interested in signing Flemming along with Spanish side Alaves.
The 25-year-old is coming into the final year of his contract with Millwall and his agency are reportedly keen on earning him a move away this summer.
Flemming has made 92 appearances for Millwall, scoring 23 times and adding eight assists.