Daryl Janmaat has retired from playing football and will now be a technical manager of ADO Den Haag.
The 32-year-old started his career with ADO Den Haag before the right-back had spells with Heerenveen, Feyenoord, Newcastle United and Watford. He then returned to ADO Den Haag a year-and-a-half ago but could not prevent their relegation last season with injuries playing a factor.
The 34-time Netherlands international has now decided to end his playing career and he has signed a two-year deal to become a technical manager at ADO Den Haag.
On the club’s website, Janmaat said, “ADO Den Haag is really my club and I have not regretted my return to the club a year and a half ago for a second. Although I still had a contract for one year, I started to doubt whether I wanted to continue as a footballer. My ambition is to remain active in the football world but in a different role.
“When I got the chance to fulfill this position at ADO Den Haag, I didn’t have to hesitate for long,’ Janmaat continues. “I am very happy with this fantastic opportunity and would like to thank the club for their confidence in me. In this position I will be able to make good use of my experiences of the football world and the network that I have built up during my professional career. This is an ideal step for me.”