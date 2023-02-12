FC Twente has announced that head coach Ron Jans and technical director Jan Streuer will both leave the club in the summer.
Both Jans and Streuer have contracts that expire in the summer and FC Twente confirmed on their website that neither will be extending their deals.
Jans said on the website, “I’m having a great time at FC Twente. After more than two and a half years, we are more sporty than I could have dreamed of when I was appointed. The direct placement for European football last season was perhaps a small miracle. Still, my feeling says that it will be good after three seasons. Of course I will continue to dedicate myself with all my heart and soul to FC Twente in the coming months. I am convinced that we will continue the season well with staff and players. There is still a lot to gain, that’s what we’re aiming for.”
The 64-year-old joined FC Twente in 2020 and the club is currently fifth in the Eredivisie and only six points off the top spot.
According to Voetbal International, Arnold Bruggink is a candidate to replace Streuer as technical director.