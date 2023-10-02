According to reports in Scotland, Pascal Jansen is keen on the vacant job at Rangers.
After a poor start to the campaign, Rangers sacked head coach Michael Beane at the weekend and are now on the lookout for his replacement.
According to the Daily Record, Rangers has identified AZ Alkmaar head coach Pascal Jansen as a possible replacement. TalkSport adds that Jansen is keen for talks with the Scottish side over the role.
Jansen has been the head coach of AZ since Arne Slot departed for Feyenoord back in December of 2020. The 50-year-old has since guided the club to the Europa Conference League semi-finals and third, five, and fourth-place finishes in the Eredivisie.