Pascal Jansen is the new head coach of AZ Alkmaar on a permanent basis after signing a deal until the summer of 2023.
Jansen took charge of AZ in December when Arne Slot was sacked, and he had a ropey start in charge of the Alkmaar side. However, since the Europa League exit, AZ has recovered and they are now well in the running for second place.
Since the turn of the year, AZ has defeated Feyenoord and PSV, and they currently sit level on points with the latter, who occupies the second spot due to goal difference.
AZ have expressed their confidence in Jansen, who signed a contract until 2023 on Friday.