Heerenveen star Joey Veerman has admitted he is disappointed that a move to AZ Alkmaar broke down at the end of the transfer window but added it would not affect his game.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Veerman was heavily linked with a move to AZ Alkmaar after they sold Teun Koopmeiners to Atalanta Bergamo. However, AZ would not meet Heerenveen’s asking price of €8 million.
After Heerenveen’s 1-1 draw against Groningen, Veerman was asked by NOS if he was still affected by the move breaking down, “Am I still upset about it? Yes. I don’t know if I can say that, you will be called a crybaby again.”
Veerman will not allow it to affect his game though, “There’s no doubt about that either. Playing matches is the best thing there is. The feeling is pretty much gone now, I can’t change it. We’ll look further in four months.”