Joey Veerman is open to leaving Heerenveen to join the Italian side Hellas Verona this summer.
Reports this week claim that Hellas Verona are seriously interested in signing the midfielder, but the clubs are far apart on the transfer fee.
Speaking to Leeuwarder Courant, Veerman has spoken of his desire to join the Serie A club, “I would like to take this step, yes.
“Hellas Verona seems like a very nice club. They finished tenth in Serie A last season. Moreover, Verona is a beautiful city, ten-minute drive from Lake Garda. I used to go there on holiday.”
A transfer seems far away at the moment with Verona only offering €5 million but Veerman is hopeful, “It is exciting. But we will see what will happen. I hope that a club will soon reach an agreement with Heerenveen.”
Veerman feels he is ready to make the move abroad, “I’ve been here for two years now and I really enjoyed it during that period. But I’ll be 23 soon. Then it’s time for a nice step in my career. I feel like I’m ready for that too,”