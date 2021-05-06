PSV Eindhoven technical director John de Jong is satisfied with Roger Schmidt’s first season in charge but is targeting trophies.
PSV are currently second and in control of a Champions League spot, but they are 14 points behind champions Ajax. De Jong does not think it was realistic to expect better in Roger Schmidt’s first season in charge.
He told Voetbal International, “That distance is certainly too great, because we have to win prizes again. That is why second place is not good enough for us. But with that place we do have a view of the Champions League.
“In addition, we wintered in Europe for the first time in five years and we were eliminated from the cup by Ajax, the later winner. Yet it is not what we want. But if I look at it realistically, we come a long way and we had to do an incredible amount of work. It was not very realistic to expect that PSV would immediately win the double.”
After a poor season last year, PSV wanted a fresh approach and De Jong is satisfied they have it, “That was the idea. I am satisfied with that, a lot has changed. But at PSV it is normal that you win about 25 games in a season. It’s about the last bit to make a difference. We have to go there again under Schmidt.”