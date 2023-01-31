Cambuur Leeuwarden has announced the signing of former AZ Alkmaar striker Bjorn Johnsen.
The 31-year-old was a free agent after a spell in the MLS with Montreal Impact and recently underwent a fitness trial with Cambuur.
The club are convinced of Johnsen’s abilities and he has signed a deal until the end of the season, joining Mimoun Mahi as the new attacking reinforcements at Cambuur.
The Norwegian international joins his third Dutch club after spells with ADO Den Haag and AZ Alkmaar. He netted 19 times for ADO Den Haag, but only managed seven goals with AZ.