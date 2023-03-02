Jong PSV has reached the semi-final of the U21 Premier League International cup after a 3-0 victory over Everton.
Last month, PSV sealed top spot in their group with a 7-2 win over Arsenal and they were once again in England on Thursday evening in the quarter-finals. Olivier Boscagli was among the starters in Liverpool against Everton.
PSV opened the scoring in the first half through winger Isaac Babadi, who finished at close range after being set up by Simon Colyn.
In the second half, Jenson Seelt doubled the lead as PSV continued to dominate and a third came just before the end. August Flyger Priske was played in on goal and he cooly fired PSV 3-0 up.
PSV now progresses to the semi-finals of the competition. Potential opponents are Valencia, Liverpool, Fulham, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Sparta Prague.