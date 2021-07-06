Birmingham City have confirmed the signing of Chelsea left-back Juan Castillo on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old has had loan spells with AZ Alkmaar and ADO Den Haag last season but will now spend a campaign in the English Championship.
Birmingham City have confirmed that the Netherlands U20 international will join the club from Chelsea on loan for the season.
Castillo told the Birmingham City website, “I am really pleased to have joined the Club. After speaking with Lee [Bowyer] and Craig [Gardner] it was clear that Blues was the right place to play my football this season.
“The atmosphere around the place is really positive, so it is now a case of working hard during pre-season and being ready for the opening matches. The Championship is a really competitive division, and I am looking forward to challenging myself as well as helping the team to achieve its goals.”