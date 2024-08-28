Juventus has officially confirmed the signing of Dutch international midfielder Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta.

Juventus has been pushing to sign the midfielder for months and the deal has now been officially complete.

Atalanta will receive a base fee of €51.3 million paid over four seasons, while there are also add ons included in the deal. Koopmeiners has signed a deal until the summer of 2029.

The 26-year-old joined Atalanta from AZ Alkmaar in 2021 and he made 129 appearances for the club, scoring 29 goals and adding 15 assists.




