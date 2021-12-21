Juventus director Maurizio Arrivabene has lashed out at Matthijs de Ligt after his agent Mino Raiola made comments about a possible transfer.
Raiola has given interviews in the Netherlands over the past week and has hinted that De Ligt could be ready to leave Juventus next summer.
According to Voetbal International, Arrivabene has reacted to the comments by saying, “Today players are more loyal to their agents than to the club they play for.
“De Ligt is a great defender. But he has to do his job. Then we’ll do ours.”
“It’s very easy to speak as if you really care about the club colours. You have to prove it on the field first. And we want them to do that.”
Arrivabene confirmed that the club will speak with De Ligt should any clubs come calling, “When the time comes, we’ll talk to him. Just like with other players. We make no exceptions.”