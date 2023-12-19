Young Dutch centre-back Dean Huijsen could be loaned out by Juventus in January.
The 18-year-old has made his first-team debut for Juventus this season in a league match against AC Milan, but he has made most of his minutes for the club’s U21s.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Huijsen could be loaned out by Juventus in January to Frosinone.
At the moment, Frosinone loan midfielder Matias Soule from Juventus, but that could be ended early with clubs such as Crystal Palace and Newcastle United circling the talent.
Huijsen could be used to soften the blow as Juventus are keen for him to get more first team minutes in Serie A. There are clubs around Europe interested in signing the U19 international should he not end up in Frosinone.