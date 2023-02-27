According to reports in Italy, Juventus are interested in signing Dutch international Teun Koopmeiners but the Atalanta Bergamo asking price is too high.
La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Juventus aims to bring in a new midfielder this summer with Koopmeiners as their top choice.
However, Atalanta is scaring off the Turin club with a reported asking price of €50 million, which Juventus does not intend to pay. Koopmeiners still has a contract with Atalanta until 2026 and he is an important part of their midfield, playing 23/24 league games this season.
The report states that Juventus could turn its attention to Lecce’s Morten Hjulmand if Atalanta does not drop their asking price.