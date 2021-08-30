Mohamed Ihattaren’s future lies in Serie A with Juventus set to sign the PSV Eindhoven midfielder and loan him immediately to Sampdoria.
The 19-year-old is no longer welcome at PSV Eindhoven after a difficult spell at the club and his agent Mino Raiola has been working hard to ensure a move for Ihattaren before Tuesday’s deadline.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Ihattaren will sign for Juventus and he is going to spend the season on loan with Sampdoria.
PSV has given Ihattaren permission to complete the move and it is expected to be completed before the transfer window slams shut.