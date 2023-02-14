According to Tuttosport, Dean Huijsen is set to sign a new deal with Juventus.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 17-year-old is very highly regarded in Turin and is already being called the new Matthijs de Ligt. He made his first team debut in a friendly during the winter break and is now going to sign a bumper new contract.
Tuttosport is reporting that Huijsen will sign a new four-year contract with Juventus when he turns 18 in April.
Huijsen has moved up from the U19 side to Juventus NextGen this season and has already made nine appearances in Serie C. The idea is that he will gradually move into the first team.