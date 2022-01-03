Fenerbahce midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu has decided that his international future will be with Turkey instead of the Netherlands.
Kadioglu has been a Netherlands youth international for years and made 18 appearances for Jong Oranje. However, the former NEC Nijmegen youngster has been able to choose a future with Turkey.
Fenerbahce has confirmed on their website that Kadioglu has made up his mind and now wants to represent Turkey going forward.
The 22-year-old will now await a call up from Turkey head coach Stefan Kuntz.