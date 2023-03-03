Jesper Karlsson scored the only goal of the game as AZ Alkmaar defeated Vitesse Arnhem 1-0.
After 29 minutes the opening goal came when Jesper Karlsson decided to let fly from outside the box and the shot flew past Kjell Scherpen at his near post. The goalkeeper was in the provisional Netherlands squad on Friday, but Ronald Koeman won’t have been impressed with his attempted save.
Vitesse failed to recover from the goal and AZ almost made it 2-0 after an hour when Djordje Mihailovic smashed a shot against the crossbar.
AZ comfortably held on and they can now prepare for their UEFA Conference League clash with Lazio next week. AZ are now second in the Eredivisie, while Vitesse is 13th.