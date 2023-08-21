According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Jesper Karlsson will depart AZ Alkmaar to sign for Bologna.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Bologna has already raided AZ Alkmaar this summer sign Sam Beukema and it now appears that Jesper Karlsson will follow.
The winger missed AZ’s win over RKC Waalwijk on Sunday and according to Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the 25-year-old is on his way to Italy for a medical with Bologna. The fee will be around €10-11 million.
Karlsson joined AZ Alkmaar in 2020 for around €2.6 million from Elfsborg and he has since scored 46 times in 124 appearances. He was previously linked with Lazio and Napoli, but Bologna have swooped first.
Karlsson will be a teammate of Sydney van Hooijdonk, Joshua Zirkzee and Beukema.