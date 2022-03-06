Jesper Karlsson scored twice as AZ Alkmaar bounced back from their cup disappointment with a 3-1 win at NEC Nijmegen.
After losing to Ajax in the KNVB Cup semi-final in midweek, AZ were looking to get back to winning ways so they could close the gap on third placed Feyenoord.
In the eighth minute, Jesper Karlsson fired AZ Alkmaar in front, with the goal standing after a lengthy VAR check for a possible handball.
NEC played some good football and they found the equaliser in the 44th minute as Lasse Schone’s corner was fired into the net by Rodrigo Guth.
Souffian El Karouani and Jonathan Okita both missed good chances to give NEC the lead early in the second half and the hosts were made to pay for the misses. Karlsson made it 2-1 for AZ with a strike from distance in the 70th minute before Hakon Evjen sealed the win with a close range finish.
AZ are now one point behind Feyenoord, while NEC is 9th.