PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of Rick Karsdorp on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old had his contract terminated at AS Roma on Thursday, leaving him free to return to the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven. He has signed a one-year contract with an option for another.

Karsdorp departed Feyenoord for AS Roma back in 2017 but he did return to Rotterdam on loan in the 2019/20 season. Overall, he made 157 appearances for Roma, scoring once.

PSV gets their needed right-back to replace the departed Jordan Teze and they are also hoping to confirm the arrival of Adamo Nagalo from FC Nordsjaelland before Monday’s deadline.




