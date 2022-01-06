Rick Karsdorp was sent off as AS Roma suffered a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan on Thursday evening.
Karsdorp was in the starting eleven for Jose Mourinho’s side as they looked to prevent AC Milan from closing the gap to within a point of leaders Internazionale.
However, AC Milan raced into a 2-0 lead within the first twenty minutes as Olivier Giroud netted a penalty before Junior Messias netted the second. Tammy Abraham did reduce the deficit before the break.
Roma was pushing for an equaliser but in the 74th minute, Karsdorp was shown his second yellow card and from that point, AC Milan eased to victory. Rafael Leao made it 3-1 before Gianluca Mancini was also sent off. Zlatan Ibrahimovic could have added a fourth, but his penalty was saved.
AS Roma are now 7th in Serie A while AC Milan are second.