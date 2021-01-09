Boy Kemper scored the only goal as ADO Den Haag started 2021 with a 1-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk.
ADO Den Haag started with new boys Daryl Janmaat and Marko Vejinovic in the starting eleven as the visitors looked for a much-needed victory to move them away from the bottom of the table.
In the 17th minute, ADO Den Haag took the lead with Boy Kemper firing a great strike past Kostas Lamprou. Before the break it could have been 2-0, but Michiel Kramer’s header was kept out by Lamprou.
After the break, RKC dominated but Luuk Koopmans prevented an equaliser late on with an excellent save to deny Saïd Bakari.
The victory means ADO Den Haag climb to 15th, while RKC Waalwijk are one place above them.