Lokomotiv Moscow have confirmed the signing of Utrecht forward Gyrano Kerk on a four-year deal.
The 25-year-old was linked with Eintracht Frankfurt in recent days but Kerk will continue his career in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow.
Utrecht have received at least €7 million excluding bonuses for the forward, making him one of the most expensive outgoings in Utrecht’s history. Only Sebastien Haller and Dries Mertens earned Utrecht more.
Kerk came through the Utrecht academy and made 175 appearances for the club, scoring 42 goals.