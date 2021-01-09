Gyrano Kerk netted a last minute equaliser as Utrecht came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw against Groningen.
Rene Hake took charge of his first game since it was confirmed that he would be Utrecht’s head coach for the next year-and-a-half.
He watched as his side fell behind in the 16th minute when Jorgen Strand Larsen crossed for Patrick Joosten to head in the opener. Five minutes later, Strand Larsen made it 2-0 with a fine finish.
Utrecht then lost Eljero Elia to injury but in the 39th minute, Bart Ramselaar pulled one back for the hosts.
In the second half, Django Warmerdam and Mimoun Mahi both went close but could not find a way past Sergio Padt. It seemed Groningen were gonna take the three points but in the 94th minute, Gyrano Kerk controlled a high ball before firing past Padt to make it 2-2.
Groningen are seventh after the draw, while Utrecht are 10th.