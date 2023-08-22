According to Voetbal International, Olympique Lyon are one of the clubs interested in signing Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Klaassen has reportedly been told by Ajax that he cannot count on a starting spot this season and that could lead to him leaving.
According to Voetbal International, Lyon is just one of the clubs showing interest in signing the midfielder. However, it is unclear how interested Klaassen is in a move to France.
Klaassen has a contract until the summer of 2024 and he did score the equaliser in the 2-2 draw against Excelsior at the weekend. However, this was after coming off the bench.