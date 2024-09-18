Davy Klaassen is back at Ajax, signing a one-year deal at the Amsterdam club.
The midfielder has been a free agent since leaving Internazionale at the end of the season. He recently started training with Ajax and has impressed enough to earn a contract until the end of the season.
It is a third stint for Klaassen with Ajax, where he has made a total of 321 appearances and scored over 90 goals. The 31-year-old also had spells with Werder Bremen and Everton.
It is a welcome addition for Ajax and he will be straight in their squad for the tie against Fortuna Sittard on Wednesday.