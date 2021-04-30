Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is not getting carried away about the recovery of Virgil van Dijk.
Van Dijk posted footage of him running on the Liverpool training ground on Thursday, once again getting hopes up that he could recover in time to make the Netherlands squad for the European Championships.
However, Klopp is remaining cautious, telling his press conference on Friday, “I don’t know the English words to say the same thing over and over again. Yes, it is true that he runs like the others. Jordan Henderson is running, Joe Gomez is running, Joël Matip is running. That in itself is good. Imagine they were unable to run. That would be really bad.
“They are indeed running. In rehab, you always start running in a straight line. I’m not sure if Virgil is also making turns. There are still many steps to take until you can actually resume group training. This is certainly the case with these serious injuries. They are still a long way from that.”
Klopp has received no indication that Van Dijk is set to make a quick recovery, “Nobody said to me, “Buckle up, get ready, the boys are back at training next week.” So no, not much has changed. But they are on the right track.”