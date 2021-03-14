Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thinks it is virtually impossible that Virgil van Dijk will be able to represent Netherlands at the European Championships.
The centre-back has been out since October with a serious knee injury but there was hope that he could return before the end of the season for Liverpool and make it to the Euro’s.
However, Klopp told the media on Saturday that Netherlands is set to be without their captain, “Virgil is running again, but this will be very difficult. It is not my decision, but based on the information I have at the moment, it is unlikely that he will be at the European Championship.
“It’s not that I don’t want to let Virgil go, the same goes for Joe Gomez, but it’s about the severity of the injuries. What we hope is that Virgil and Joe are ready when our preparation begins. Then we are really overjoyed.”
Klopp won’t give Frank de Boer much hope, “I’m always open to surprises, who knows, they might suddenly be on group training anyway, but no one has talked to me about that yet. So I’m not thinking about the European Championship at all. When do you have to be fit at all to participate in the European Championship? A week before the tournament starts? Or a day? I do not know. I understand that the national coaches and the countries may find it necessary, but we cannot and do not want to decide on that yet. They are fit when they are fit.”