Justin Kluivert scored the winning goal as OGC Nice defeated RC Lens 2-1 to move second in Ligue 1.
Justin Kluivert and Pablo Rosario started the game for OGC Nice, while Calvin Stengs was only on the bench.
Lens went into the break ahead but in the 63rd minute, Rosario set up Mario Lemina to net the equaliser. Rosario then got his second assist of the game for Kluivert to net the winner with ten minutes left. The winger got the ball on the left before jinking into the box firing into the bottom corner.
Both Dutchmen played the full ninety minutes, while Stengs stayed benched as OGC Nice climbs to second in the Ligue 1 table.