Justin Kluivert came off the bench to fire Bournemouth to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday.
Kluivert watched on from the bench as the two sides played out 64 goalless minutes before he was summoned on.
15 minutes later, Kluivert received the ball on the edge of the box and blasted Bournemouth to victory.
Kluivert now has five league goals for the campaign and seven overall for the campaign. The 24-year-old is having a decent first season in England with the Cherries.