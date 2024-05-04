Justin Kluivert has been in good form for Bournemouth in recent weeks and is hoping to earn a place in the Netherlands squad for the European Championships.
The winger has netted seven times in the Premier League this season, which is more than his father Patrick managed during his spell with Newcastle United.
In an interview with Algameen Dagblad, Kluivert said, “What you see here at Bournemouth is that everything fits together very well. The coach is very good and I think the club has also sout well which players should stay and should be attracted. In it you can also see the vision and ambition of the owners. That gives everyone here a very nice feeling.”
Kluivert hasn’t been featured in the Netherlands squad since he joined Bournemouth but he is hoping for a call from Koeman ahead of the Euro’s, “Of course I hope so. There is nothing more beautiful than being allowed to play for your country, let alone at a final tournament. It would be a huge honour for me if I could join again. In any case, I am ready if Ronald Koeman needs me. What can help me is that I am versatile and top fit. Because I have hard work, depth, speed and an action, trainers can go in multiple directions with me. I don’t think Oranje is overflowing from that.”