Justin Kluivert scored the only goal of the game to earn OGC Nice a 1-0 victory over Angers on Sunday.
The 22-year-old has been in impressive form in recent weeks and after 19 minutes, he fired OGC Nice into the lead after beating Angers goalkeeper Danijel Petkotic to the ball.
That proved to be the only goal of the game but Kluivert provided constant danger from the wing as he played the full ninety minutes. Pablo Rosario played 83 minutes in the midfield, while Calvin Stengs was an unused substitute.
OGC Nice are third in Ligue 1 while Kluivert now has four goals and four assists for the club.