Patrick Kluivert believes that Joshua Zirkzee should take up the mantle as Netherlands number nine in the absence of Memphis Depay on Saturday but tipped Brian Brobbey going forward.
Netherlands take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday without Memphis Depay, who was not selected due to the fact he is currently clubless.
Brian Brobbey, Wout Weghorst and Joshua Zirkzee are the strikers in the current squad and Patrick Kluivert discussed the options with Voetbal International.
On Weghorst, Kluivert said, “Wout Weghorst can be used very well as a substitute in difficult situations. But I don’t know if he’s good enough for ninety minutes in the Dutch national team every time. I understand that Wout would like to start in Oranje. But you also have to look at the clubs where he has played so far. That is not an absolute top. As a footballer, you have to know where you play. If you are as good as you think you are, you would have played at other clubs.”
For Saturday, Kluivert thinks Zirkzee has the best chance to start, “It seems to me that Zirkzee has the best papers at the moment.
lBy the way, he seems to be a positive boy, who is well in the group with the teams he plays in. That is not unimportant. I don’t see any weird antics with him. No things that can distract him from a great career. That’s promising and that makes me happy.”
Going forward though, Kluivert believes Brobbey will be the number one striker, “I didn’t expect Memphis to be without a club for a long time. Pretty strange situation. But now that he is not there, Koeman has to pass on. In my eyes, Brobbey is now the number one striker for the Oranje.
However, there is a caveat, “Provided he is in top shape and has a permanent position at Ajax. And that’s where the problem is. Brian has played little this season. I don’t know the backgrounds, but if I were Ajax, I would bet entirely on Brobbey. He has everything you are looking for in a striker. Brian is a very strong playing point, which can occupy multiple defenders.”