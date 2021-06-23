Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong has been ruled out for the rest of the European Championships after suffering a knee issue in training on Tuesday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
De Jong appeared as a late substitute in the first two Netherlands group games but remained on the bench for the 3-0 win over North Macedonia on Monday.
A day later, De Jong went down during training after a tussle for the ball with PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. The forward injured his knee and the KNVB have now confirmed that he will not be able to participate in the rest of the tournament.
The Sevilla striker is the second player to pull out of De Boer’s squad injured after Donny van de Beek. Frank de Boer now has 24 players to choose from for the knockout rounds.