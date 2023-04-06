The KNVB have announced some tighter measures after Davy Klaassen was struck by an object thrown from the crowd in Wednesday’s clash between Ajax and Feyenoord.
During Ajax’s 2-1 victory over Feyenoord in De Kuip on Wednesday, Klaassen was struck by an object which caused a gash on his head. The game was paused for 15 minutes but eventually resumed and concluded.
Less than 24 hours later, the KNVB has announced that if a player is struck by an object thrown from the crowd then the game must be stopped immediately. If items are thrown onto the pitch without hitting someone, the game must be paused, and if it happens again then stopped.
The game will also be called off if a fan runs onto the pitch and attacks a player or a referee.
KNVB director of professional football Marianne van Leeuwen has said on the website of the football association, “With these steps, potential perpetrators will hopefully no longer take it into their heads to attack the key players on the field. We are completely done with that.
“Safety in and around a stadium is a top priority and we do this together with clubs, supporters, municipalities, the Public Prosecution Service, the police and the cabinet. The starting point remains that football must be accessible, hospitable and safe for all true supporters.”
The measures come into effect after a number of incidents at Dutch grounds in recent weeks. The Klaassen incident is just the latest in a line of crowd interruptions.