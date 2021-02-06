All Sunday’s Eredivisie games have been called off with the Netherlands set to be hit by heavy snow.

Heavy snow and ice are expecting in the Netherlands from Saturday evening, which caused the KNVB to move all of the day’s games to earlier kick-offs.

Now, the KNVB have confirmed that all Sunday’s games have been called off and will instead be played at a later date.

Ajax v Utrecht, Groningen v Feyenoord, Willem II v ADO Den Haag and VVV-Venlo v Sparta Rotterdam will all be played at a later date.




