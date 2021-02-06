All Sunday’s Eredivisie games have been called off with the Netherlands set to be hit by heavy snow.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Heavy snow and ice are expecting in the Netherlands from Saturday evening, which caused the KNVB to move all of the day’s games to earlier kick-offs.
Now, the KNVB have confirmed that all Sunday’s games have been called off and will instead be played at a later date.
Ajax v Utrecht, Groningen v Feyenoord, Willem II v ADO Den Haag and VVV-Venlo v Sparta Rotterdam will all be played at a later date.