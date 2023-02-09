ADO Den Haag were the final club to book their place in the last eight of the KNVB Cup after a 1-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles.
Dick Advocaat’s side were second best in the first half but Go Ahead Eagles failed to take their chances. Sylla Sow and Philippe Rommens were close to netting, while a penalty appeal was waved away and there was no VAR present to overturn it.
Just before the break, Ricardo Kishna did get a chance for the hosts but he put his effort just wide.
In the 70th minute, ADO Den Haag broke forward and the counter ended with Amar Catic setting up Joel Zwarts to fire in the opening goal.
Go Ahead Eagles had no answer to that and ADO Den Haag progress to the last eight.