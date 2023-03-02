Ajax safely sealed their place in the KNVB Cup finals after defeating De Graafschap 3-0.
John Heitinga made a number of changes to his starting eleven with 16-year-old defender Jorrel Hato making his first start. Florian Grillitsch also started and Brian Brobbey was up front.
Ajax only needed 12 minutes to take the lead against a young De Graafschap side with Jorge Sánchez netting. Shortly afterward, Jurrien Timber also had the ball in the net but his header was offside.
In the 26th minute, Steven Bergwijn did double the lead before Brobbey also had a goal disallowed for offside.
Camiel Neghli seemed to bring De Graafschap back into the game early in the second half but his goal was disallowed for offside.
Brobbey was determined to get a goal and after he hit the post, the striker did make it 3-0 with 12 minutes to go.
Ajax now joins PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord and Spakenburg in the semi-finals.