The KNVB Cup round of 16 began on Tuesday with three matches. Below is a round-up of all the action.
AZ Alkmaar 3-3 Quick Boys (AZ progress on penalties)
AZ Alkmaar has reached the quarter-finals but it was not an easy night for the Eredivisie side against Quick Boys. Pascal Jansen’s side needed penalties to progress.
The visitors managed to frustrate AZ and the amateur side even took the lead in the 59th minute. Nigel Nwankwo broke through on the left before slotting in the opener.
Dani de Wit headed AZ level before Ernest Poku’s low strike put the hosts in front. It appeared the game was AZ’s but in the 97th minute, Leonard de Beste headed in a corner to force extra-time.
AZ restored their lead in extra-time through Myron van Brederode and it seemed they were safely through when De Wit added a fourth. However, VAR ruled it out for offside.
Quick Boys would not give up and Sem van Duin made it 3-3 in the 113th minute after some terrible defending at the back from the hosts.
The match went to penalties and De Wit saw his effort saved. However, former AZ midfielder Bram Franken and Levi van Duijl both missed for Quick Boys. Jens Odgaard then scored the winning spot kick.
Excelsior 0-2 Groningen
Romano Postema netted a double as Groningen progressed to the next round at the expense of Excelsior.
Excelsior went close a number of times and had a goal disallowed for offside before Postema fired Groningen ahead in the 72nd minute. Six minutes later, Postema finished off a counter to seal the victory.
Groningen reaches the last eight of the competition, while Excelsior can concentrate on their Eredivisie form.
Excelsior Maassluis 1-2 ADO Den Haag
ADO Den Haag left it late to defeat their amateur opponents.
The hosts took the lead in the first half through Kevin Dercks and it remained 1-0 until the 83rd minute when Jort van der Sande equalised. Henk Veerman then fired ADO into the quarter-finals in the final minute of the game.
Heartbreak for Excelsior Maassluis but ADO Den Haag become the second Keuken Kampioen Divisie side to reach the last eight.