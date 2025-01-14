Below is a round-up of Tuesday’s KNVB Cup action.
AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Ajax
AZ Alkmaar dumped Ajax out of the cup thanks to goals from Wouter Goes and Mexx Meerdink.
AZ went into the game without Mayckel Lahdo and Ruben van Bommel, meaning Jayden Addai and Ernest Poku started. Ajax brought in Bertrand Traoré and Kian Fitz-Jim.
Both sides struggled to create big chances in the opening period but before the break, AZ had the lead with Goes heading in.
In the second half, Poku went close before Sven Mijnans hit the crossbar. Ajax struggled and eventually, Brian Brobbey was replaced by Wout Weghorst up front.
Traore hit the post with Ajax’s only big chance and eventually, AZ made their dominance count as Meerdink doubled the lead. It was his sixth goal of the season.
AZ moves into the last eight of the competition.
PSV Eindhoven 5-4 (AET) Excelsior
PSV Eindhoven avoided a big scare to book their place in the last eight of the KNVB Cup.
Peter Bosz made changes but it was still a strong PSV eleven that started well. However, the opening goal did not come despite chances for Ricardo Pepi and Noa Lang. Johan Bakayoko did find the net but his goal was offside.
Just before the break, an error from Joel Drommel in the PSV goal led to Noah Naujoks netting a surprise opener for the visitors. The goal gave Excelsior confidence and early in the second half, Naujoks headed in a second.
Bosz brought on Malik Tillman, Ismael Saibari and Luuk de Jong to try and change the game. Tillman did make it 2-1 but Excelsior restored their two goal lead through Lance Duijvestijn.
With four minutes to go, Pepi made it 3-2 but it seemed that Excelsior was going to hold on for a famous win. However, in the 96th minute, Saibari stayed just onside to net an equaliser.
In extra time, PSV made their strength count and goals from Pepi and Ivan Peresic made it 5-3 before Richie Omorowa scored a penalty to set up an exciting last few minutes. PSV held on and they are into the last eight.
Other result: Noordwijk 1-0 Barendrecht