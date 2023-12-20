The KNVB Second Round continued on Wednesday with five matches. Below is a round-up of the action.
Hardenberg 2-3 AZ Alkmaar (AET)
AZ Alkmaar needed extra-time to see off amateur side Hardenberg as Pascal Jansen side continues to struggle for form.
Jayden Addai was given his first start for AZ and he set up Vangelis Pavlidis to make it 1-0 in the 22nd minute. The Eredivisie side had some good chances to double their lead but Hardenberg held on and the equaliser came through Serge Fatima after an hour.
Jens Odgaard came off the bench and he lashed AZ back in front but in the 91st minute, Joeri Church found the bottom corner with a great strike from outside the box.
Hardenberg took the game to extra time but Ruben van Bommel assured that AZ has a place in the third round as he netted from close range.
Feyenoord 2-1 Utrecht
Feyenoord are safely into the next round after seeing off Utrecht in De Kuip.
Feyenoord needed only seven minutes to open the scoring as Calvin Stengs was played in on goal and he calmly slotted past Mattijs Branderhorst. Stengs then turned provider to set up Igor Paixao for Feyenoord’s second in the 26th minute.
Utrecht were second best but before the break, Taylor Booth gave them hope by making it 2-1.
In the second half, Feyenoord pushed for a third but Stengs hit the crossbar with their best chance. Utrecht didn’t mount a comeback and the hosts progress.
ADO Den Haag 2-0 Sparta Rotterdam
ADO Den Haag knocked Sparta Rotterdam out of the KNVB Cup in The Hague on Wednesday.
ADO were missing several key players through illness and injuries but they still managed to dominate their Eredivisie opponents. Daryl van Mieghem capitalised on poor defending to net the opener in the first half.
After the break, Sparta improved but they could not equalise and Joel Ideho eventually doubled ADO Den Haag’s lead.
Sparta could not recover and they are out of the cup in the third round.
GVVV 1-6 NEC Nijmegen
NEC Nijmegen eased into the next round after a comfortable 6-1 win over Amateur side GVVV.
Rober Gonzalez opened the scoring after only three minutes and from that point the hosts struggled as NEC netted five times before the break. Dirk Proper, Gonzalez, Elayis Tavsan and Magnus Mattsson scored the goals.
In the second half, Koki Ogawa added the sixth before Byron Burgering pulled back a consolation for the hosts.
Other results: RKAV Volendam 0-1 AFC