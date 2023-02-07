The KNVB round of 16 got underway on Tuesday with three ties. Below is a round-up of all the action.
AZ Alkmaar 1-2 Utrecht (AET)
Utrecht have knocked AZ Alkmaar out of the KNVB Cup after an extra-time win on Tuesday evening.
Ten days ago, both sides played out an incredible 5-5 draw and there was a hope this game would be just as entertaining. In the first-half, AZ created numerous chances but they could not find the net.
Just before the hour, Utrecht made the hosts pay for their misses with Nick Viergever’s effort flying over Mathew Ryan and into the net.
In the 85th minute, AZ were awarded a soft penalty but Jesper Karlsson saw his spot kick saved. From the resulting throw-in, Jens Odgaard set up Karlsson to equalise and force extra time.
Naoki Maeda was brought on by Utrecht and he only needed three minutes to fire them into the lead with a fine curling strike. Utrecht then held its own to book their place in the next round.
De Graafschap 3-0 De Treffers
De Treffers put up a good fight but they were eventually defeated by De Graafschap.
The amateur side managed to hold the hosts to 0-0 at the break before Basar Onal broke the deadlock. Giovanni Korte then quickly made it 2-0 before Charlison Benschop sealed the win for De Graafschap.
NAC Breda 1-2 Heerenveen
Sydney van Hooijdonk returned to haunt his former side as Heerenveen defeated NAC Breda.
Tom Boare gave NAC Breda the lead in the 16th minute and they kept ahead until injury time of the first half when Van Hooijdonk equalised.
Eight minutes after the break, the striker then put Heerenveen in front with a low strike from Milan van Ewijk’s cross.
NAC had no answer to Van Hooijdonk’s strike and the Eredivisie side progressed to the last eight.