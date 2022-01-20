Danilo scored four goals as Ajax defeated Excelsior Maassluis 9-0 in the KNVB Cup last 16.
Ajax started with a number of young talents against the amateur side with Jay Gorter making his first start in goal, while Youri Regeer, Kenneth Taylor, Amourricho van Axel Dongen and Danilo began the game.
After only nine minutes Nicolas Tagliafico put the hosts ahead before Danilo made it 2-0 with a penalty. The young Brazilian striker completed his hat-trick before the break and Regeer added another as Ajax went into the break 5-0 ahead.
Mohammed Daramy, Naci Unuvar, and Kristian Hlynsson appeared for the second half and Ajax quickly made it 6-0 through Danilo, who got his fourth of the game with a strike from distance. Hlynsson got the 7th before Daramy made an impression with a double to complete the rout.
The nicest moment came in the 89th minute when Devin Plank appeared on the pitch to a guard of honour from both clubs. The Excelsior player is still recovering from a tumor in his fibula.
Ajax eases into the next round and they take confidence into their clash with PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.